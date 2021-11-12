Failure to Communicate | This American Life

Sat., Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. on 90.5 FM & Sun., Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. on NewsTalk & STREAMING | This week on This American Life, tune in for a special report on Ed McBroom, a Republican state senator and dairy farmer, out with his cows at the Michigan State Fair.

Despite being out with his cows at the Michigan State Fair, Ed McBroom has people come up to him, one by one, to argue about the 2020 election. Ed ran the state investigation into whether there was fraud. It found none. Lots of his constituents do not agree.

Trying to convince voters of the facts, one person at a time...

