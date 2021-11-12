© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Married for 52 years, William and Diana Gutierrez died of COVID months apart

By Ashish Valentine,
Sarah Handel
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST

William and Diana Gutierrez lost their lives to COVID approximately two months apart last winter. We take a moment to remember their lives.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
See stories by Ashish Valentine
Sarah Handel
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE