A court in Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

By Steve Inskeep,
Michael Sullivan
Published December 6, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison after a court found her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent.
