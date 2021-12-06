© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
No. 11 Michigan State to face Pickett, No. 11 Pitt in Peach

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 6, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST
Football Helmet and Ball
Wikimedia Commons - Goodbar73
/

After winning its first ACC championship, Pittsburgh will play Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Dec 30. It will be the Panthers’ first New Year’s Six bowl since 2004.

Pitt moved to No. 13 in The AP Top 25 after its 45-21 win over Wake Forest in the ACC championship game.

Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and added a highlight-worthy 58-yard scoring run that included a fake slide. No. 11 Michigan State closed its regular season by beating Penn State 30-27 on Nov. 27.

The Spartans feature a strong running game led by Kenneth Walker.

