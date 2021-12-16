© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
FDA relaxes restrictions on abortion pill

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST

The Food and Drug Administration has reviewed its rules for the abortion pill mifepristone. Patients will now permanently be able to get the drug through the mail.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
