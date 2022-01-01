© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
On the last day of Kwanzaa, the focus is on Imani, or faith

By David Gura
Published January 1, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST

David Gura speaks to the Rev. Kimberly Quinn Johnson of Long Island about the end of Kwanzaa and keeping the spirit of the holiday into the new year.

David Gura
