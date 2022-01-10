Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

Fridays. Jan. 7-21 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy three new concert specials headlined by Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Filmed live at the historic Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut, these concerts feature three of Broadway’s most versatile and virtuosic artists performing iconic showstoppers, telling intimate stories and dazzling audiences with an extraordinary repertoire of classic and contemporary songs.

Gavin Creel | Jan 7.

Delight in an evening of song with Gavin Creel, who blazed onto Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie and became one of the theater's favorite leading men. Now, the Tony and Olivier Award winner brings heart and humor to this special performance.

Shoshana Bean | Jan. 14

Enjoy Billboard chart-topping, Broadway star Shoshana Bean’s captivating performance in this concert special as she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs.

Brandon Victor Dixon | Jan. 21

Experience the stunning vocals of Brandon Victor Dixon, who electrified audiences with his performances in Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent: Live. In this special, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee celebrates Broadway with his signature artistry.