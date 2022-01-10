© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

WKAR Public Media
Published January 10, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Stars on Stage
Carol Rosegg
/
PBS
Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Brandon Victor Dixon (from left to right)

Fridays. Jan. 7-21 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy three new concert specials headlined by Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Filmed live at the historic Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut, these concerts feature three of Broadway’s most versatile and virtuosic artists performing iconic showstoppers, telling intimate stories and dazzling audiences with an extraordinary repertoire of classic and contemporary songs.

Gavin Creel | Jan 7.
Delight in an evening of song with Gavin Creel, who blazed onto Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie and became one of the theater's favorite leading men. Now, the Tony and Olivier Award winner brings heart and humor to this special performance.

Shoshana Bean | Jan. 14
Enjoy Billboard chart-topping, Broadway star Shoshana Bean’s captivating performance in this concert special as she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs.

Brandon Victor Dixon | Jan. 21
Experience the stunning vocals of Brandon Victor Dixon, who electrified audiences with his performances in Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent: Live. In this special, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee celebrates Broadway with his signature artistry.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE