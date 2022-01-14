Animals with Cameras | NOVA

Wed. Jan. 19-26 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Get a first-person look at the lives of animals from their perspective.

To discover the secret lives of animals, sometimes the animals must show us themselves. Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and a team of pioneering animal scientists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves. The cameras are custom-built to fit on the animals unobtrusively and to be easily removed at a later point.

Oceans | Jan. 19

Buchanan and his team offer a fresh look at the lives of some of the animals in our oceans such as sharks, elephant seals, turtles and gannets.

Australia | Jan. 26

Buchanan fronts the team helping scientists investigate the lives of some of Australia’s most iconic animals. Koalas, fruit bats and kangaroos take the cameras into their secret worlds.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.