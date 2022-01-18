© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
North Korea has conducted four missile tests so far this year

By Anthony Kuhn
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST

Some experts believe that North Korea's testing is going according to a long-term plan, that could include long-range missile testing in the near future.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
