Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

By Michael Sullivan
Published January 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST

Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Buddhist monk who was known worldwide as a pioneer of mindfulness, has died at the age of 95.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent.
