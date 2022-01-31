© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU athletic department runs $15.4 million deficit

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published January 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
Spartan Stadium
Skyler Ashley
/
WKAR
Fans were not admitted to football games at Spartan Stadium during the 2020 season.

The Michigan State University athletic department ran a deficit of $15.4 million dollars in its most recent fiscal year.

The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on university sports revenues. This is the second year in a row that MSU athletics has operated at a deficit. USA Today and the Detroit Free Press report that the shortfall the year before was almost $18 million dollars.

With fans barred from attending games, ticket revenues were shy of a quarter-million dollars, down more than $22 million dollars from the 2019-20 season. Another blow was the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament. The Spartans also missed out on football bowl game revenues that season.

MSU had cut expenses for the year by $43.5 million, including the elimination of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

Meanwhile, the shortfall at the University of Michigan athletic department was $47.6 million dollars last year, down from a deficit of $80 million the year before.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE