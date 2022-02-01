Q: What is wonder?

At REACH Studio Art Center in Lansing, Michigan, wonder is the emotion driving our students and our teachers to create and learn from each other every day. Wonder is the gap between imagination and reality, ready to be filled by action and creativity. Wonder is something we foster in all our classes at REACH because, well, it’s wonderful! Wonder invites exploration, creativity, and connections in our classes that include Virtual Experimental Painting and Clay Handbuilding (ages 5-11) and beyond.

One thing we value at REACH is our ability to provide a space for wonder to thrive. Our studios aim to be safe and nurturing spaces for students of all ages to explore the various possibilities of their art and their imagination. We believe that the arts provide an invaluable outlet for wonder which carries through to all aspects of a student’s education as well as their lives well into the future. Wonder is the emotion that prompts us to create and to explore, whether that be in the studio, the classroom, or the world at large. That is wonder to us and why we value wonder here at REACH.

REACH Studio Art Center

Thank you REACH. WKAR values wonder also.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

