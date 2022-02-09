© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is Wonder? | MSU Broad Art Museum

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published February 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST
Wonder Series MSU Broad Art.jpg
Image courtesy of Microsoft.
A: At MSU Broad Art Museum wonder is when you see artwork, and wonder how it was made, who made it, and why.

This week's answer comes to from MSU Broad Art Museum.

You may feel a sense of curiosity about the way it was made or the materials the artist used. Wonder investigates what is it made of, and where the materials came from?  Which materials are familiar, and which are new? Up close, wonder examines how the artist experienced or felt creating the sculpture, portraiture, or exhibit. 

You might wonder what other people think when they see the artwork. Do we see things the same way? Isn’t it wonderful that we might have different ways of looking at things? You also wonder when you create your own art! You wonder what will happen if you use a material this way or that and if you place objects and materials under or over one another. Wondering is choosing a different way to share your idea or looking at things with a new perspective. 

Artists go through this process of wondering, experimenting, reflecting, and sharing as they bring ideas to life through their work. And you can too at Broad Art Museum by attending the many events offered like Family, Memory +Connection: Portrait Day on February 26 where you can drop in for a family portrait, receive a photo and album to decorate for more memories. Visitors can also join us for a Focus Tour or Night at the Museum, where all ages can enjoy an evening of science and art inspired activities. Reserve free tickets at broadmuseum.msu.edu.

Ellie Anderson and Meghan Zanskas
MSU Broad Art Musem

Thank you MSU Broad Art Musem. WKAR values wonder also.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
