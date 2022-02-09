Q: What is Wonder? | MSU Broad Art Museum

This week's answer comes to from MSU Broad Art Museum.

You may feel a sense of curiosity about the way it was made or the materials the artist used. Wonder investigates what is it made of, and where the materials came from? Which materials are familiar, and which are new? Up close, wonder examines how the artist experienced or felt creating the sculpture, portraiture, or exhibit.

You might wonder what other people think when they see the artwork. Do we see things the same way? Isn’t it wonderful that we might have different ways of looking at things? You also wonder when you create your own art! You wonder what will happen if you use a material this way or that and if you place objects and materials under or over one another. Wondering is choosing a different way to share your idea or looking at things with a new perspective.

Artists go through this process of wondering, experimenting, reflecting, and sharing as they bring ideas to life through their work. And you can too at Broad Art Museum by attending the many events offered like Family, Memory +Connection: Portrait Day on February 26 where you can drop in for a family portrait, receive a photo and album to decorate for more memories. Visitors can also join us for a Focus Tour or Night at the Museum, where all ages can enjoy an evening of science and art inspired activities. Reserve free tickets at broadmuseum.msu.edu.

Ellie Anderson and Meghan Zanskas

MSU Broad Art Musem

