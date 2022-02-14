© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The U.S. suspends avocado imports from Mexico

By Carrie Kahn
Published February 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST

The U.S. suspended avocado imports from Mexico after a USDA inspector received a threat — highlighting the violence and criminal influence over the supply of the fruit.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
