Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. LEARN MORE.

After 2 losses, Michigan AG won't appeal Nassar-related case

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST
Prosecutors say they won’t appeal a decision that derailed charges against the former president of Michigan State University.

Lou Anna Simon was accused of lying to investigators about sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar.

But two courts have dismissed the case, citing insufficient evidence. Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed confidence about the case but says she won't ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take a look.

The charges against Simon centered on a 2018 interview with investigators who wanted to know what officials at the school knew about Nassar.

Nassar was already convicted and sentenced by that time.

Separately, prosecutors are asking the Michigan Supreme Court to reinstate the conviction of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages.

Associated Press
