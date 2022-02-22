© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ahmad Arbery's 3 killers found guilty of federal hate crimes

By Debbie Elliott
Published February 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST

A jury in Brunswick, Ga., has reached a verdict in the case of three white men facing hate crimes charges in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Debbie Elliott
