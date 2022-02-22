© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The view from eastern Ukraine

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published February 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST

The Russian Parliament handed President Vladimir Putin the power to deploy forces outside the country's borders. We talk to residents on the ground in eastern Ukraine.

