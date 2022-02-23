© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Trump praises Putin's moves as 'savvy'

By Domenico Montanaro
Published February 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST

Former President Trump praised Russian President Putin after the Kremlin recognized the independence of two breakaway, Russian separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
