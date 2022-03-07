© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Trial next for 4 accused in Michigan governor kidnap plot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST
Governor Gretchen Whitmer standing at a podium speaking into a microphone. Former Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun stands in the background wearing a mask.
Courtesy
/
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The government says the men were upset about Whitmer's stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions in the early stretches of the pandemic.

But defense lawyers have signaled they intend to use an entrapment defense at trial. They claim the four were groomed and cajoled by federal agents and informants.

Two men who pleaded guilty will be key government witnesses. The four facing trial are Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris.

Associated Press
