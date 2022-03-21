© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blanket with WKAR Carrying roll and Roku Express
Sustainer Day!
Be one of the 75 new or upgraded sustainers we need today to unlock $10,000!
DONATE

MSU Professor of Jazz Diego Rivera - Extended Interview with WKAR's A Groove Supreme

WKAR Public Media | By Jamie Paisley
Published March 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Jazz-Slide-Diego.jpg
MSU College of Music
/
MSU College of Music
MSU College of Music Professor Diego Rivera

Hear from saxophonist and MSU Professor of Jazz, Diego Rivera in an online version of his interview with Michael Stratton, host of WKAR's "A Groove Supreme." They delve into how contracting COVID-19 and the Derek Chauvin verdict in the killing of George Floyd impacted his newest album on Mestizo, released by Posi-Tone Records. Plus much more about what has influenced his style over the years, as well as the tragic death of Rivera's friend and drummer Lawrence Leathers, and the immense loss felt by Rivera and the other bandmates.

Excerpts from the full broadcast on WKAR-FM, Saturday March 19th, 2022.

Tags

Diego RiveraMSU College of MusicWKAR JazzMSU Jazz
Jamie Paisley
Questionnaire:
See stories by Jamie Paisley
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE