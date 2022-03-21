MSU Professor of Jazz Diego Rivera - Extended Interview with WKAR's A Groove Supreme

Hear from saxophonist and MSU Professor of Jazz, Diego Rivera in an online version of his interview with Michael Stratton, host of WKAR's "A Groove Supreme." They delve into how contracting COVID-19 and the Derek Chauvin verdict in the killing of George Floyd impacted his newest album on Mestizo, released by Posi-Tone Records. Plus much more about what has influenced his style over the years, as well as the tragic death of Rivera's friend and drummer Lawrence Leathers, and the immense loss felt by Rivera and the other bandmates.

Excerpts from the full broadcast on WKAR-FM, Saturday March 19th, 2022.