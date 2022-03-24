Fire Shut Up In My Bones | Great Performances at the Met

Fri. Apr. 1 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir.

Grammy-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir marks the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer and its first production back in its theater following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Conducted by Met Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells the story of a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.

James Robinson and Camille A. Brown co-direct this new staging with Brown also choreographing, becoming the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production.

Baritone Will Liverman stars as Charles alongside soprano Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta with soprano Latonia Moore as Billie and Walter Russell III as Char’es-Baby. Hosted by Audra McDonald.

