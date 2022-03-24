© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Fire Shut Up In My Bones | Great Performances at the Met

WKAR Public Media
Published March 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Will Liverman as Charles and Angel Blue as Greta in Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

Fri. Apr. 1 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir.

Grammy-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir marks the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer and its first production back in its theater following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Conducted by Met Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells the story of a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.

James Robinson and Camille A. Brown co-direct this new staging with Brown also choreographing, becoming the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production.

Baritone Will Liverman stars as Charles alongside soprano Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta with soprano Latonia Moore as Billie and Walter Russell III as Char’es-Baby. Hosted by Audra McDonald.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

Great Performances
