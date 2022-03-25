WKAR Screening with Q&A: Dolores

Thu., Apr. 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | View a special screening and join the conversation around the indomitable Dolores Huerta, who has tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice. RSVP HERE

With intimate and unprecedented access, Peter Bratt's Dolores tells the story of Dolores Huerta, among the most important, yet least-known, activists in American history. Co-founder of the first farmworkers union with Cesar Chavez, she tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century. Join the conversation after the event with a live panel to discuss the film and answer your questions.

Registration is required for this virtual event. Following the film, join a moderated online discussion with a panelist of experts.

RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation around “Dolores” from the comfort of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 8 p.m.

More About the Film

With unprecedented access to this intensely private mother of 11, Dolores chronicles Huerta’s life from her childhood in Stockton to her early years with the United Farm Workers, from her work with the headline-making grape boycott launched in 1965 to her role in the feminist movement of the 70s to her continued work as a fearless activist. Featuring interviews with Gloria Steinem, Luis Valdez, Hillary Clinton, Angela Davis, her children and more, Dolores is an intimate and inspiring portrait of a passionate champion of the oppressed and an indomitable woman willing to accept the personal sacrifices involved in committing one’s life to social change.

A New Kind of Virtual Event - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org

