Bill would allow retired prison guards to help fill officer shortage

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta,
Colin Jackson
Published April 13, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
prison_fence_Flickr_-_Todd_Ehlers.jpg
Todd Ehlers
/
Flickr - creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

A bill approved Tuesday by the state House could help the state Department of Corrections address a staff shortage.

The bill would allow recently retired corrections officers to return to work on a temporary basis. They would be allowed to collect a state paycheck while still collecting their pension checks.

Republican Representative Julie Alexander represents Jackson County, which has four state prisons. She says a lot of former corrections officers have told her they’d like to help out.

“I hear from a lot of people in my district that are correction officers, and what we know to be factual is there is a shortage that the current correction officers are challenged with the amount of hours and overshifts that they are working,” Allor said. She also said that creates situations that are not safe for prison staff and inmates.

Also, if signed into law, the measure could save the state money because it would incur less in overtime costs. But it’s impossible to estimate the overtime savings because it’s impossible to know how many retired officers would return to work.

The measure would apply to corrections officers who retired before January 1st of this year and would the offer would continue for two years after the bill takes effect.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
Colin Jackson
