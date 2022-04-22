Lansing's Stoopfest marks return with biggest lineup yet

After being on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Stoopfest returns to Lansing this weekend.

More than 60 live events, featuring comedians and musicians, are scheduled this Friday and Saturday. It’s the most the festival has seen since its conception.

Stoopfest is known for highlighting local indie musicians by hosting concerts at different homes.

Dom Prozecke is one of the founders of the event. He said this year they’re interested in highlighting DIY bands.

“For a lot of people this is their first time seeing music at a house ever and seeing music in these ways are their introduction to this music scene,” Prozecke said. “We just want to make it as welcoming and inviting as possible.”

Prozecke said organizers wanted to be “COVID-conscious” by planning most of the events outdoors and encouraging masks when inside venues.

Fellow organizer Jacob Nevin said this year’s Stoopfest is meaningful for more than just its music. This is his first year as an organizer.

“You know a lot of what we faced in the pandemic was a lot of isolation,” Nevin said. “To me I'm very excited to not just to see all these musicians, but also to see friends that I haven't seen in such a long time.”

The all-ages festival kicks off Friday evening at 6 p.m. with its main location based in Hunter Park on Lansing's Eastside.

