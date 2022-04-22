© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing's Stoopfest marks return with biggest lineup yet

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
MicrosoftTeams-image.png
Stoopfest
/
Facebook

After being on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Stoopfest returns to Lansing this weekend.

More than 60 live events, featuring comedians and musicians, are scheduled this Friday and Saturday. It’s the most the festival has seen since its conception.

Stoopfest is known for highlighting local indie musicians by hosting concerts at different homes.

Dom Prozecke is one of the founders of the event. He said this year they’re interested in highlighting DIY bands.

“For a lot of people this is their first time seeing music at a house ever and seeing music in these ways are their introduction to this music scene,” Prozecke said. “We just want to make it as welcoming and inviting as possible.”

Prozecke said organizers wanted to be “COVID-conscious” by planning most of the events outdoors and encouraging masks when inside venues.

Fellow organizer Jacob Nevin said this year’s Stoopfest is meaningful for more than just its music. This is his first year as an organizer.

“You know a lot of what we faced in the pandemic was a lot of isolation,” Nevin said. “To me I'm very excited to not just to see all these musicians, but also to see friends that I haven't seen in such a long time.”

The all-ages festival kicks off Friday evening at 6 p.m. with its main location based in Hunter Park on Lansing's Eastside.

Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is a general assignment reporter.
See stories by Melorie Begay
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE