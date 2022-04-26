© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ELPD officers on leave during shooting probe

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published April 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
ELPD blocking Meijer entrance.png
Sarah Lehr
/
WKAR/MSU
East Lansing police blocked entrances to the Lake Lansing Road Meijer store following an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

Updated on April 26 at 12:48 p.m. ET

Two East Lansing police officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Officers arrived at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer in East Lansing shortly after 6:30 p.m. in response to a weapons complaint. A man had allegedly been seen pocketing a gun and entering the store. Inside the store, the officers saw a man matching the description and pursued him as he left the building.

Shots were fired outside, and the subject was struck. There were no other injuries. The man is reportedly hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Michigan State Police issued a statement via Twitter shortly after noon Tuesday:

"Detectives from MSP First District Special Investigation Section are investigating an officer involved shooting involving two officers from ELPD. The suspect is currently in custody for unrelated charges and was also out on bond related to those charges. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. Detectives will take every measure to ensure all evidence and facts are accurately collected and documented. Once detectives finalize their report, it will be forwarded to the AG’s office per a written policy by the Ingham County prosecutor’s office."

One officer is described as having two years of service, the other two and a half.

The investigation is being conducted by the Michigan State Police.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE