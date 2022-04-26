ELPD officers on leave during shooting probe

Updated on April 26 at 12:48 p.m. ET

Two East Lansing police officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Officers arrived at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer in East Lansing shortly after 6:30 p.m. in response to a weapons complaint. A man had allegedly been seen pocketing a gun and entering the store. Inside the store, the officers saw a man matching the description and pursued him as he left the building.

Shots were fired outside, and the subject was struck. There were no other injuries. The man is reportedly hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Michigan State Police issued a statement via Twitter shortly after noon Tuesday:

"Detectives from MSP First District Special Investigation Section are investigating an officer involved shooting involving two officers from ELPD. The suspect is currently in custody for unrelated charges and was also out on bond related to those charges. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. Detectives will take every measure to ensure all evidence and facts are accurately collected and documented. Once detectives finalize their report, it will be forwarded to the AG’s office per a written policy by the Ingham County prosecutor’s office."

One officer is described as having two years of service, the other two and a half.

The investigation is being conducted by the Michigan State Police.