WKAR StayTuned Update

May 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published April 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
Jason Brower
/
Unsplash
Mackinaw Bridge in Northern Michigan

Saturdays, May 7-28 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

May 7
Jackson Symphony performs Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto with Di Wu and Ethel Smyth’s Boatswain’s Mate Overture; Baroque on Beaver Orchestra plays Jessie Montgomery’s Source Code.

May 14
Lansing Symphony performs Rossini’s Semiramide Overture and the Flint Symphony performs Symphony No. 2 by Brahms.

May 21
Jackson Symphony performs Larry Alan Smith’s Underpinnings and Beethoven’s Triple Concerto; and Lili Boulanger’s Nocturne from a Baroque on Beaver Festival concert.

May 28
A memorial concert featuring the Faure Requiem performed at the Baroque on Beaver Festival; flutist Anthony Trionfo plays Rhonda Larson’s Be Still My Soul; Primeval Light from Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony performed by the Lansing Symphony and mezzo Susan Platts

