The Philippines will elect a new leader Monday

By Julie McCarthy
Published May 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT

Voters in the Philippines go to the polls Monday for that country's presidential elections. We take a look at the last days of the campaign there.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Julie McCarthy
Julie McCarthy has spent most of career traveling the world for NPR. She's covered wars, prime ministers, presidents and paupers. But her favorite stories "are about the common man or woman doing uncommon things," she says.
