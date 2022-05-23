© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Luxury brand Balenciaga is leaning into the distressed look

Published May 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The luxury brand Balenciaga is leaning into the distressed look. You, too, can buy full destroyed high-top sneakers. They come shredded and dirty. For a mere $1,850, you can look like you don't care how you look. But the brand name that Cardi B sings about is scribbled on the side.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LIKE IT")

CARDI B: (Rapping) I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LIKE IT")

CARDI B: (Rapping) I put rocks all in my watch. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE