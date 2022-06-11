© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Housing prices soar with rising inflation

By Chris Arnold
Published June 11, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT

Inflation is on the rise throughout the economy but it's hitting the housing and rental markets the hardest. Housing is often Americans biggest single expense.

