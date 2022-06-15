© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate change could be to blame for the Sriracha shortage

By Ashish Valentine,
Justine Kenin
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT

There's a nationwide shortage of the beloved hot sauce, Sriracha from Huy Fong Foods. And climate change could be the culprit.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
See stories by Ashish Valentine
Justine Kenin
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE