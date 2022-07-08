© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Denzel Washington: The Fresh Air interview

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published July 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT

Washington was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He spoke to Fresh Air in 2008, about the film The Great Debaters, which he directed and starred in.

