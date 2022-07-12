© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Kent County Health Department reports probable Monkeypox case

WKAR Public Media | By Patrick Center | WGVU
Published July 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
220712_KentCOhealth.jpg
accesskent.com

Michigan has recorded three confirmed Monkeypox cases since late June. The state is now investigating a probable case in Kent County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has notified the Kent County Health Department of a probable Monkeypox case.

The World Health Organization reports the Monkeypox outbreak began in early May. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 790 U.S. cases including three in Michigan.

The Kent County Health Department reports the west Michigan patient is in isolation and does not present a public risk. The department is monitoring the patient’s close contacts for symptoms.

The CDC explains Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash with an appearance including pimples or blisters.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a health care provider. The Kent County Health Department says, “antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.” The duration for Monkeypox can last two to four weeks.

WKAR News
Patrick Center | WGVU
Patrick joined WGVU Public Media in December, 2008 after eight years of investigative reporting at Grand Rapids' WOOD-TV8 and three years at WYTV News Channel 33 in Youngstown, Ohio. As News and Public Affairs Director, Patrick manages our daily radio news operation and public interest television programming. An award-winning reporter, Patrick has won multiple Michigan Associated Press Best Reporter/Anchor awards and is a three-time Academy of Television Arts & Sciences EMMY Award winner with 14 nominations.
