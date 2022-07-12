Kent County Health Department reports probable Monkeypox case

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has notified the Kent County Health Department of a probable Monkeypox case.

The World Health Organization reports the Monkeypox outbreak began in early May. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 790 U.S. cases including three in Michigan.

The Kent County Health Department reports the west Michigan patient is in isolation and does not present a public risk. The department is monitoring the patient’s close contacts for symptoms.

The CDC explains Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash with an appearance including pimples or blisters.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a health care provider. The Kent County Health Department says, “antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.” The duration for Monkeypox can last two to four weeks.