NPR's Emma Choi shares her love for Old Bay seasoning

By Emma Eun-joo Choi
Published July 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT

Emma Choi of NPR's Everyone and Their Mom podcast is really into Old Bay Seasoning — so into it, that she carries it everywhere she goes.

Emma Eun-joo Choi
Emma Eun-joo Choi is a comic, writer, "journalist" and host of the weekly short-form comedy podcast Everyone & Their Mom, a show where each week anyone including comedians, Marvin Gaye impersonators, or your parents could stop by and talk about the news.
