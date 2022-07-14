NPR's Emma Choi shares her love for Old Bay seasoning

Emma Eun-joo Choi is a comic, writer, "journalist" and host of the weekly short-form comedy podcast Everyone & Their Mom, a show where each week anyone including comedians, Marvin Gaye impersonators, or your parents could stop by and talk about the news.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.