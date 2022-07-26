WKAR’s Megan Schellong accepted to national New Voices program

EAST LANSING, MI; July 25, 2022 – Megan Schellong, WKAR’s Morning Edition local host and producer, has been selected by AIR (Association of Independents in Radio) to join their 2022 class of New Voices.

Since 2009, the New Voices program has been working to pair industry leaders with underrepresented and early-career media makers to connect, reflect and engage on their creative journeys.

Schellong is a radio journalist and Morning Edition host at WKAR, the NPR affiliate station from Michigan State University. As an independent producer Schellong is in the process of launching a podcast for transracial adoptees, Adoption Rewind , which explores the history and politics of transracial adoption.

“As an Asian American, it is important for me to connect with, learn from and grow alongside other underrepresented people like myself in the audio sphere,” Schellong said. “I’m excited for the mentorship opportunities, audio production workshops and building a community of folks who are also early in their radio careers.”

Schellong is one of 16 selected scholars from across the nation to be in the New Voices class of 2022. To learn more about each scholar, visit AIR’s website .

AIR is a membership organization that consists of a growing talent network of audio industry professionals based in public media, journalism, podcasting and narrative storytelling. Through this network, AIR equips independent audio makers with mentorship, training, tools and peer support throughout their careers.

Through mentorship, online discussions, interactive roundtables and workshops led by New Voices alums, AIR members and distinguished industry speakers, this year’s scholars will emerge from the program with a clearer picture of how they can catalyze change within the rapidly evolving audio industry.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

About the Association of Independents in Radio

Founded in 1988 by a group of freelance radio producers, AIR has advocated for and supported independent audio storytellers in public radio and podcasting. Today their vibrant community includes 1,500+ journalists, podcasters, editors, documentarians, engineers, and sound designers that span 47 states and 30 countries.

