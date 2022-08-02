© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT

Voters in Kansas are deciding Tuesday whether to amend the state's constitution and open the door to more restrictive abortion laws in the future.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE