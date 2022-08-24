Q: What did you learn on the WKAR Family Pop-Up Tour?

This summer WKAR Family had the honor of sharing learning activities from the Michigan Learning Channel, PBS LearningMedia, and Curious Crew. On the tour, the education team provided 42 direct engagements including professional training, community partner events, career exploration opportunities and Curious Crew roadshows. It felt like planning a different wedding every other day! The smiles and enthusiasm for learning and reconnecting made it all worthwhile.

At each stop along the tour, parents, grandparents, educators, childcare providers, and librarians welcomed WKAR with a wealth of gratitude and memories of their beloved PBS Kids programming. We were inspired by the joy and rejuvenated by the tremendous hope each adult expressed for their children’s success in education.

Each day someone thanked us for partnering with them to make learning engaging and a lifelong pursuit. Many sang theme songs and commented on their best childhood memories being passed down to the next generation of PBS kids. Communities remarked about WKAR’s continuous efforts to expand learning support with the introduction of Michigan Learning Channel. They also expressed pride in WKAR’s resilience and innovation.

Culminating the tour with WKAR’s Century of Service Open House was serendipitous. It demonstrated how WKAR’s education supports are mission-driven and has led the way for one hundred years.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo