How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms

By Darian Woods
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT

Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.

