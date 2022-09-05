© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking ahead to some of the most anticipated films of the fall

By Bob Mondello
Published September 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT

After a two year dry spell, Hollywood's summer blockbusters finally busted some blocks this year. Now, the question is how to keep that momentum going.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE