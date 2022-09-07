© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Sweating keeps you cool, but climate change is making it harder

By Lauren Sommer
Published September 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT

Our bodies couldn't endure the summer heat without sweating. But as the climate gets hotter, sweat isn't cooling us off like it used to.

Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
