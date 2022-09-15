'Planet Money' breaks down the price of a gallon of gasoline

Sarah Gonzalez is a host and reporter with Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in April 2018.
