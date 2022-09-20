© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TechNotes
Technical updates, information and help for WKAR TV, Radio and Online.

TECHNOTE: TV Technical Issues Resolved

WKAR Public Media
Published September 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT

Beginning Monday evening (Sep. 19, 2022), WKAR television experienced an equipment failure that affected all five TV channels. Viewers experienced signal blackouts and erratic channel and program data.

As of 10:16am Tue., Sep. 20, the technical issues have been corrected and viewers should be seeing the correct channel information.

Those viewing over the air via antenna may need to rescan their TV for channels.

This program aired Monday evening is available for viewing now at PBS Video:
Highlights: The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, aired

Also available at PBS Video:
The U.S. and the Holocaust (Full Series)
View the series updated broadcast schedule here

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE