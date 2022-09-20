TECHNOTE: TV Technical Issues Resolved

Beginning Monday evening (Sep. 19, 2022), WKAR television experienced an equipment failure that affected all five TV channels. Viewers experienced signal blackouts and erratic channel and program data.

As of 10:16am Tue., Sep. 20, the technical issues have been corrected and viewers should be seeing the correct channel information.

Those viewing over the air via antenna may need to rescan their TV for channels.

This program aired Monday evening is available for viewing now at PBS Video:

Highlights: The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, aired

Also available at PBS Video:

The U.S. and the Holocaust (Full Series)

View the series updated broadcast schedule here