TECHNOTE: TV antenna viewers may need to rescan on 9/27/22

On Tuesday, September 27, WKAR TV will be making an upgrade to the system that provides current program information for each of our broadcast channels. The upgrade is scheduled to take place at 8am.

Some viewers who receive their TV programming over the air via antenna may experience missing or scrambled program information after the upgrade. A basic rescan for channels should correct any issues.

For details on how to rescan for channels, visit fcc.gov/rescan.

For cable and satellite viewers, any program information issues will be resolved by your TV service provider.

Follow this page for updates.

