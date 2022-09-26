© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TechNotes
Technical updates, information and help for WKAR TV, Radio and Online.

TECHNOTE: TV antenna viewers may need to rescan on 9/27/22

WKAR Public Media
Published September 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT

On Tuesday, September 27, WKAR TV will be making an upgrade to the system that provides current program information for each of our broadcast channels. The upgrade is scheduled to take place at 8am.

Some viewers who receive their TV programming over the air via antenna may experience missing or scrambled program information after the upgrade. A basic rescan for channels should correct any issues.

For details on how to rescan for channels, visit fcc.gov/rescan.

For cable and satellite viewers, any program information issues will be resolved by your TV service provider.

Follow this page for updates.

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE