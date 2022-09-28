© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Parts of Asia are cleaning up after Typhoon Noru

By Michael Sullivan
Published September 28, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT

Typhoon Noru has made landfall in Vietnam, after causing at least eight deaths and widespread flooding in the Philippines.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
