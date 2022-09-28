Parts of Asia are cleaning up after Typhoon Noru

Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOWto do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.