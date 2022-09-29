Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOWto do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.