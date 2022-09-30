© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gen Z is feeling the impacts of high inflation extra hard

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published September 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT

Inflation is on everyone's minds right now. Gen Z Americans are experiencing it in different and sometimes surprising ways.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOW to do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.
DONATE