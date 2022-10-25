© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes
Alejandra Marquez Janse
See stories by Alejandra Marquez Janse
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Nishant Dahiya
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE