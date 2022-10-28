Move Me | Film Screening with Q&A

Thu., Nov. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. In-person at WKAR and virtual | A dancer paralyzed with a spinal cord injury tests the limits of her recovery while adapting to life with a disability. Join the conversation after the film with special guests. | RSVP HERE

Following the film, join a moderated discussion. Scheduled panelists include:



Emily Abrams, Academic Advisor - TRIO SSS

Colleen Floyd, Ability Access Specialist | Neurodivergence, MSU Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities

Tyler Smeltekop, Assistant Director, MSU Assistive Technology Innovation

BROADCAST PREMIERE

Move Me airs Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, 10:00 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.

More About the Film:

Beneath the waters of Lake Superior, off the shore of Wisconsin, Kelsey Peterson underwent a transformation. On the eve of Independence Day 2012, she dove in and hit the lake bottom headfirst, suffering a life-altering spinal cord injury that takes away both function and sensation from the chest down, essentially robbing Kelsey of her self-identities as an athlete and dancer. Alongside peers and allies in the spinal cord injury community, she seeks to answer the question “Who am I now?” As she grapples with the ebb and flow of hope and acceptance, Kelsey talks to researchers and meets with people who belong to this community and who help give her the strength and the will to return to dance. When a cutting-edge clinical trial surfaces, it tests her expectations and her faith in the possibility of a cure, forcing her to evaluate the limits of her recovery—in body and spirit.

Presented by WKAR Public Media

