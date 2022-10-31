© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's election

By Carrie Kahn
Published October 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has won Brazil's election, but there is still no word of concession from incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

