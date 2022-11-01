Updates on the latest strikes in Ukraine

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!