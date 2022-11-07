© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue

By Rachel Martin,
Asma KhalidSarah McCammon
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST

A look at how two key issues this election season — inflation and the fight over abortion — are informing voters' midterm votes.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
